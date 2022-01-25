Jackson leads Central Michigan against Akron after 20-point game

Akron Zips (12-5, 5-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (2-12, 1-2 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Akron Zips (12-5, 5-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (2-12, 1-2 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Michigan -12.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts the Akron Zips after Jermaine Jackson Jr. scored 20 points in Central Michigan’s 99-68 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Chippewas are 0-3 in home games. Central Michigan is ninth in the MAC with 11.3 assists per game led by Kevin Miller averaging 3.3.

The Zips are 5-2 against MAC opponents. Akron is seventh in the MAC scoring 29.1 points per game in the paint led by K.J. Walton averaging 1.7.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 10.4 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Chippewas. Miller is averaging 7.8 points over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

Ali Ali is averaging 14 points for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.