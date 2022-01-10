Jackson, A&M host Ole Miss

Mississippi (9-5, 1-1) vs. Texas A&M (13-2, 2-0) Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Mississippi (9-5, 1-1) vs. Texas A&M (13-2, 2-0)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Jarkel Joiner and Mississippi will take on Quenton Jackson and Texas A&M. Joiner is averaging 7.2 points over the last five games. Jackson is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Mississippi’s Joiner, Nysier Brooks and Tye Fagan have combined to account for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JARKEL: Joiner has connected on 35.5 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 5 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Aggies are 11-0 when they turn the ball over 14 times or fewer and 2-2 when they exceed 14 turnovers. The Rebels are 6-0 when they score at least 74 points and 3-5 on the year when falling short of 74.

STREAK STATS: Texas A&M has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 82.4 points while giving up 60.9.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Texas A&M has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.2 percent of all possessions this year, the fourth-highest rate among all Division I teams. That figure has climbed to 29.4 during the team’s six-game winning streak.

