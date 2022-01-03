CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Ivy-Curry, Sabally carry UTSA…

Ivy-Curry, Sabally carry UTSA over Dallas Christian 101-48

The Associated Press

January 3, 2022, 11:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Ivy-Curry had 17 points to lead five UTSA players in double figures as the Roadrunners routed Dallas Christian 101-48 on Monday night.

Lamin Sabally added 15 points for the Roadrunners. Darius McNeill chipped in 13, Aleu Aleu scored 13 and Jacob Germany had 10. Sabally also had six rebounds, while McNeill posted nine rebounds.

It was the first time this season UTSA scored at least 100 points.

UTSA (7-7) achieved season highs with 17 3-pointers and 63 total rebounds. Meanwhile, the Crusaders’ 26.1 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a UTSA opponent this season.

UTSA dominated the first half and led 55-12 at the break. The Roadrunners’ 55 points in the first half were a season best for the team.

Joseph Allen had eight points for the Crusaders.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

Federal offices in D.C. region closed Monday

DHA opens small market facility network to standardize military hospitals

Feds in D.C. operating under three-hour delay Tuesday after winter weather strikes region

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up