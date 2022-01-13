CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces free masks | DC to require pre-K students to test weekly | Biden to double free tests | Pill rollout stymied | Latest DC-area cases
Ivory scores 19 to lead Green Bay past IUPUI 69-54

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 10:43 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Donovan Ivory came off the bench to tally 19 points to lead Green Bay to a 69-54 win over IUPUI on Thursday night, ending the Phoenix’s seven-game losing streak.

Randy Tucker had 17 points and eight rebounds for Green Bay (3-12, 2-4 Horizon League). Kamari McGee added 12 points. Lucas Stieber had seven assists.

B.J. Maxwell had 18 points for the Jaguars (1-13, 0-5), who have now lost eight straight games. Azariah Seay added 16 points and nine rebounds.

