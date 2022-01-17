IUPUI takes on No. 16 Ohio State, looks to stop 9-game slide

IUPUI Jaguars (1-14, 0-6 Horizon) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-4, 5-2 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

IUPUI Jaguars (1-14, 0-6 Horizon) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-4, 5-2 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI looks to end its nine-game losing streak with a victory over No. 16 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes have gone 8-0 at home. Ohio State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars are 0-7 on the road. IUPUI has a 1-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamari Wheeler is averaging 7.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Buckeyes. E.J. Liddell is averaging 12.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

B.J. Maxwell is scoring 11.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Jaguars. Azariah Seay is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 52.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

