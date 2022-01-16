CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 16 more Montgomery Co. schools to go virtual | Prince George's Co. extends mask mandate into March | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Ituka carries Marist past Monmouth 84-48

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 5:18 PM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Jao Ituka scored 28 points as Marist rolled past Monmouth 84-48 on Sunday.

Ricardo Wright added 24 points for the Red Foxes. Ituka shot 12 for 15 from the foul line. He added seven rebounds.

Samkelo Cele had 13 points for Marist (8-8, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Javon Cooley added 10 points.

Marist dominated the first half and led 46-22 at the break. The Hawks’ 22 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Myles Ruth had 11 points for the Hawks (10-5, 2-2). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 10 points.

