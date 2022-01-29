Iona puts home win streak on the line against Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-7, 7-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (17-3, 9-0 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-7, 7-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (17-3, 9-0 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts Saint Peter’s looking to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Gaels are 8-0 in home games. Iona leads the MAAC averaging 35.2 points in the paint. Nelly Junior Joseph leads the Gaels with 1.6.

The Peacocks are 7-2 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 66.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan van Eyck is averaging nine points and 3.4 assists for the Gaels. Tyson Jolly is averaging 14.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games for Iona.

Daryl Banks III averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. KC Ndefo is shooting 43.5% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

