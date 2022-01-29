CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Iona puts home win…

Iona puts home win streak on the line against Saint Peter’s

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 3:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-7, 7-2 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (17-3, 9-0 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts Saint Peter’s looking to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Gaels are 8-0 in home games. Iona leads the MAAC averaging 35.2 points in the paint. Nelly Junior Joseph leads the Gaels with 1.6.

The Peacocks are 7-2 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 66.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan van Eyck is averaging nine points and 3.4 assists for the Gaels. Tyson Jolly is averaging 14.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games for Iona.

Daryl Banks III averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. KC Ndefo is shooting 43.5% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 65.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up