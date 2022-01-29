CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Indiana visits Maryland following…

Indiana visits Maryland following Russell’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Indiana Hoosiers (15-5, 6-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on the Indiana Hoosiers after Fatts Russell scored 23 points in Maryland’s 68-60 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Terrapins have gone 7-5 in home games. Maryland averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hoosiers are 6-4 in Big Ten play. Indiana is the leader in the Big Ten giving up just 63.4 points per game while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Terrapins and Hoosiers face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Ayala is averaging 16.3 points for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Parker Stewart averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 59.1% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up