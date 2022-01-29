Indiana visits Maryland following Russell’s 23-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (15-5, 6-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (15-5, 6-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on the Indiana Hoosiers after Fatts Russell scored 23 points in Maryland’s 68-60 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Terrapins have gone 7-5 in home games. Maryland averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hoosiers are 6-4 in Big Ten play. Indiana is the leader in the Big Ten giving up just 63.4 points per game while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Terrapins and Hoosiers face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Ayala is averaging 16.3 points for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Parker Stewart averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 59.1% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

