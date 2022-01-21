CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Indiana State hosts Valparaiso…

Indiana State hosts Valparaiso following Taylor’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Valparaiso Beacons (9-10, 2-5 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (8-9, 1-4 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits the Indiana State Sycamores after Kevion Taylor scored 22 points in Valparaiso’s 83-80 overtime victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Sycamores are 6-1 on their home court. Indiana State is sixth in the MVC with 6.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Dearon Tucker averaging 0.9.

The Beacons have gone 2-5 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is fourth in the MVC scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Kobe King averaging 4.0.

The Sycamores and Beacons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Bledson is averaging nine points and 3.5 assists for the Sycamores. Cooper Neese is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Ben Krikke is averaging 13.8 points for the Beacons. King is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Beacons: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up