Indiana State hosts Missouri State after Mosley’s 40-point game

Missouri State Bears (15-6, 6-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (8-10, 1-5 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Indiana State Sycamores after Isiaih Mosley scored 40 points in Missouri State’s 79-69 victory against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Sycamores have gone 6-2 in home games. Indiana State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 6-2 in conference games. Missouri State averages 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Henry is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Sycamores. Cooper Neese is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Mosley is averaging 21.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bears. Gaige Prim is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

