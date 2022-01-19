Indiana hosts No. 4 Purdue following Jackson-Davis’ 23-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (13-4, 4-3 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (13-4, 4-3 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points in Indiana’s 78-71 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Hoosiers are 11-0 on their home court. Indiana has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Boilermakers are 4-2 in conference matchups. Purdue ranks third in the Big Ten with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevion Williams averaging 5.4.

The Hoosiers and Boilermakers face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Parker Stewart is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Jaden Ivey is shooting 48.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.