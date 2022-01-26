CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Indiana faces conference rival Penn State

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-8, 3-5 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-5, 5-4 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -8.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Seth Lundy and the Penn State Nittany Lions visit Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Indiana Hoosiers in Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers are 12-1 in home games. Indiana ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 14.9 assists per game led by Xavier Johnson averaging 4.2.

The Nittany Lions have gone 3-5 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by John Harrar averaging 6.5.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Nittany Lions won the last matchup 61-58 on Jan. 2. Jalen Pickett scored 15 points to help lead the Nittany Lions to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is averaging 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Hoosiers. Race Thompson is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Harrar is averaging 10.1 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Pickett is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

