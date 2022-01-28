CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Incarnate Word faces SE…

Incarnate Word faces SE Louisiana after Yoder’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-17, 0-4 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (10-11, 2-2 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on the SE Louisiana Lions after Charlie Yoder scored 25 points in Incarnate Word’s 79-70 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Lions have gone 5-2 at home. SE Louisiana is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinals have gone 0-4 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is eighth in the Southland with 6.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Yoder averaging 2.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gus Okafor is averaging 14.2 points and six rebounds for the Lions. Jalyn Hinton is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

RJ Glasper is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Josh Morgan is averaging 8.1 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up