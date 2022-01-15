CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Ike scores with 3.3…

Ike scores with 3.3 left, Wyoming beats Utah State 71-69

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 11:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Graham Ike scored 23 points including the game winner with 3.3 seconds left as Wyoming beat Utah State 71-69 on Saturday night.

Ike took the ball from the top of the arc, drove the lane and then scored a left-handed layup off the glass. Following a Utah State timeout, Rylan Jones missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Wyoming (12-2, 1-0 Mountain West Conference) has won three straight but played for the first time since its 20-point win against South Florida on Dec. 25. The Cowboys had four games postponed.

Hunter Maldonado added 21 points for the Cowboys. Drake Jeffries had 14 points and Jeremiah Oden 11.

Justin Bean had 19 points, 13 rebounds and three assists to lead Utah State (10-7, 1-3). Jones also finished with 19 points. Sean Bairstow added 15 points.

Wyoming plays at Nevada on Monday. Utah State, which has lost two straight, plays at Fresno State on Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up