CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Ike lifts Wyoming over…

Ike lifts Wyoming over Nevada 77-67

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 10:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Graham Ike had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Wyoming defeated Nevada 77-67 on Monday. Drake Jeffries added 20 points for the Cowboys.

Ike made 8 of 10 free throws.

Hunter Maldonado had 11 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for Wyoming (13-2, 2-0 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Hunter Thompson added 10 points.

Grant Sherfield had 20 points and eight assists for the Wolf Pack (8-7, 2-2). Will Baker added 12 points. Kenan Blackshear had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Desmond Cambridge Jr., whose 16 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Wolf Pack, was held to only 6 points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA launches automation pilot to process veteran disability claims faster

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

Langevin pressing on cybersecurity, climate change in final act

Biden says defense, intel agencies have to follow cyber EO requirements, too

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up