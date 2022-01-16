CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Ike leads Wyoming against…

Ike leads Wyoming against Nevada after 23-point performance

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wyoming Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-6, 2-1 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays the Nevada Wolf Pack after Graham Ike scored 23 points in Wyoming’s 71-69 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Wolf Pack are 5-2 in home games. Nevada is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Cowboys are 1-0 in conference play. Wyoming is third in the MWC scoring 77.1 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

The Wolf Pack and Cowboys face off Monday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is averaging 19.5 points and 6.4 assists for the Wolf Pack. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Drake Jeffries is shooting 48.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 10.3 points. Ike is shooting 55.9% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up