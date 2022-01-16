Ike leads Wyoming against Nevada after 23-point performance

Wyoming Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-6, 2-1 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-6, 2-1 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays the Nevada Wolf Pack after Graham Ike scored 23 points in Wyoming’s 71-69 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Wolf Pack are 5-2 in home games. Nevada is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Cowboys are 1-0 in conference play. Wyoming is third in the MWC scoring 77.1 points per game and is shooting 47.9%.

The Wolf Pack and Cowboys face off Monday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is averaging 19.5 points and 6.4 assists for the Wolf Pack. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Drake Jeffries is shooting 48.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 10.3 points. Ike is shooting 55.9% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

