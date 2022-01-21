Idaho takes on Sacramento State after Dixon’s 22-point outing

Sacramento State Hornets (5-8, 1-5 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (3-14, 0-7 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Sacramento State Hornets (5-8, 1-5 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (3-14, 0-7 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Mikey Dixon scored 22 points in Idaho’s 87-70 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Vandals are 3-5 in home games. Idaho gives up 81.8 points and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The Hornets are 1-5 in conference play. Sacramento State ranks seventh in the Big Sky shooting 32.7% from downtown. Chris Holley leads the Hornets shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Vandals and Hornets square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Vandals. Rashad Smith is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Bryce Fowler is averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Hornets. Zach Chappell is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 2-8, averaging 75.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

