Idaho State visits Weber State following McEwen’s 23-point showing

Idaho State Bengals (3-12, 1-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (12-5, 5-1 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (3-12, 1-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (12-5, 5-1 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State faces the Idaho State Bengals after Koby McEwen scored 23 points in Weber State’s 78-61 victory against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats are 6-3 on their home court. Weber State scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Bengals are 1-5 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State allows 69.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.3 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last matchup on Jan. 18. McEwen scored 23 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McEwen is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wildcats. Dillon Jones is averaging 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Weber State.

Tarik Cool is averaging 11.5 points for the Bengals. Austin Smellie is averaging 6.4 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bengals: 2-8, averaging 55.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.