Idaho State visits Sacramento State after Chappell’s 24-point outing

Idaho State Bengals (3-15, 1-8 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-10, 1-7 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on the Idaho State Bengals after Zach Chappell scored 24 points in Sacramento State’s 70-65 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Hornets have gone 2-4 at home. Sacramento State is ninth in the Big Sky with 10.8 assists per game led by Bryce Fowler averaging 3.7.

The Bengals have gone 1-8 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is 2-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets and Bengals meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fowler is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Hornets. Chappell is averaging 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Tarik Cool is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bengals. Emmit Taylor III is averaging 7.8 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bengals: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

