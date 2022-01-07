Idaho State looks to end streak vs Weber State

Weber State (10-5, 3-1) vs. Idaho State (2-11, 0-4) Reed Gym, Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Weber…

Weber State (10-5, 3-1) vs. Idaho State (2-11, 0-4)

Reed Gym, Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks to extend Idaho State’s conference losing streak to seven games. Idaho State’s last Big Sky win came against the Eastern Washington Eagles 68-63 on March 3, 2021. Weber State fell 74-72 at Montana in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: The Wildcats are led by Dillon Jones and Koby McEwen. Jones is averaging 13.4 points and 10.5 rebounds while McEwen is putting up 17.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Bengals have been led by Tarik Cool and Brayden Parker, who have combined to score 18.9 points per outing.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Wildcats have given up only 65.5 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 75.7 per game they gave up over nine non-conference games.DOMINANT DILLON: Jones has connected on 30 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also converted 84.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho State is 0-11 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 71.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Weber State is a perfect 8-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Wildcats are 2-5 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big Sky teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

