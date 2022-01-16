Idaho State faces Weber State after Cool’s 20-point performance

Weber State Wildcats (11-5, 4-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (3-11, 1-4 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (11-5, 4-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (3-11, 1-4 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State hosts the Weber State Wildcats after Tarik Cool scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 81-74 victory over the Idaho Vandals.

The Bengals have gone 3-3 at home. Idaho State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Porter averaging 2.0.

The Wildcats are 4-1 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State ranks eighth in the Big Sky shooting 31.6% from deep. Dyson Koehler paces the Wildcats shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

The Bengals and Wildcats match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cool is scoring 11.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bengals. Austin Smellie is averaging 6.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

Koby McEwen is averaging 17.1 points for the Wildcats. Dillon Jones is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 2-8, averaging 55.5 points, 26.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.