CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Idaho State faces Weber…

Idaho State faces Weber State after Cool’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Weber State Wildcats (11-5, 4-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (3-11, 1-4 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State hosts the Weber State Wildcats after Tarik Cool scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 81-74 victory over the Idaho Vandals.

The Bengals have gone 3-3 at home. Idaho State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Porter averaging 2.0.

The Wildcats are 4-1 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State ranks eighth in the Big Sky shooting 31.6% from deep. Dyson Koehler paces the Wildcats shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

The Bengals and Wildcats match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cool is scoring 11.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bengals. Austin Smellie is averaging 6.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

Koby McEwen is averaging 17.1 points for the Wildcats. Dillon Jones is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 2-8, averaging 55.5 points, 26.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

Congress is back today, and the federal budget is back on the agenda

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up