Idaho plays Montana after Dixon’s 27-point game

Idaho Vandals (5-14, 2-7 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (13-6, 6-2 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Idaho Vandals (5-14, 2-7 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (13-6, 6-2 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits the Montana Grizzlies after Mikey Dixon scored 27 points in Idaho’s 84-79 win over the Portland State Vikings.

The Grizzlies are 9-0 in home games. Montana scores 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Vandals are 2-7 in Big Sky play. Idaho has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Grizzlies and Vandals meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bannan is scoring 13.2 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Grizzlies. Robby Beasley III is averaging 11.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the last 10 games for Montana.

Dixon is shooting 45.7% and averaging 18.3 points for the Vandals. Rashad Smith is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Vandals: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.