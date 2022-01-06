ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » College Basketball » Huntley lifts Appalachian St.…

Huntley lifts Appalachian St. past South Alabama 72-64

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 10:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — CJ Huntley had a career-high 20 points as Appalachian State topped South Alabama 72-64 on Thursday night.

Adrian Delph had 16 points for Appalachian State (8-8, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. James Lewis Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds. Michael Almonacy had 12 points and six assists.

Jay Jay Chandler had 19 points for the Jaguars (10-5, 0-2). Marshall Kearing added 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Alex Anderson had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

USPS seeks 120-day delay to comply with OSHA vaccine, testing requirements

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up