College Basketball

Hunt leads Denver against South Dakota State after 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:42 AM

Denver Pioneers (6-13, 2-4 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-4, 5-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after KJ Hunt Jr. scored 20 points in Denver’s 80-71 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Jackrabbits have gone 9-0 in home games. South Dakota State is third in the Summit with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 8.3.

The Pioneers are 2-4 against Summit opponents. Denver ranks sixth in the Summit giving up 73.2 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Jackrabbits and Pioneers square off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheierman averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc. Noah Freidel is averaging 18 points over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

Coban Porter averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Hunt is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

