Hunt and the Denver Pioneers take on conference foe South Dakota

Denver Pioneers (6-12, 2-3 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-7, 1-3 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota -7; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Summit foes South Dakota and Denver face off on Thursday.

The Coyotes are 7-2 on their home court. South Dakota ranks fifth in the Summit with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 2.4.

The Pioneers are 2-3 in Summit play. Denver ranks fifth in the Summit with 12.4 assists per game led by KJ Hunt Jr. averaging 3.4.

The Coyotes and Pioneers face off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 13.8 points for the Coyotes. Mason Archambault is averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Coban Porter averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Hunt is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

