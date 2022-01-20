CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Hume scores 25 to lead Northern Colorado over Idaho 87-70

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 11:26 PM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Bodie Hume had 25 points as Northern Colorado got past Idaho 87-70 on Thursday night.

Daylen Kountz had 16 points for Northern Colorado (9-8, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Dalton Knecht added 15 points and six rebounds. Dru Kuxhausen had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Mikey Dixon had 22 points for the Vandals (3-14, 0-7), whose losing streak reached six games. Tanner Christensen added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

