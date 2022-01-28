Howard visits North Carolina Central after Wright’s 21-point performance

Howard Bison (7-9, 1-2 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-9, 2-0 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Howard Bison (7-9, 1-2 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-9, 2-0 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts the Howard Bison after Justin Wright scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 75-63 win over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Eagles have gone 4-0 at home. North Carolina Central ranks third in the MEAC shooting 32.5% from downtown, led by Kevin Crawford II shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bison are 1-2 in MEAC play. Howard is fourth in the MEAC giving up 72.2 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Eagles and Bison match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Miller Jr. is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Wright is averaging 12.0 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

William Settle is averaging 14.8 points for the Bison. Elijah Hawkins is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.