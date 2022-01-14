CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Houston Baptist visits McNeese after Shumate’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 2:02 AM

Houston Baptist Huskies (4-9) at McNeese Cowboys (6-11)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts the Houston Baptist Huskies after Christian Shumate scored 22 points in McNeese’s 120-44 victory against the Arlington Baptist Patriots.

The Cowboys are 4-0 on their home court. McNeese has a 1-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Huskies are 0-4 on the road. Houston Baptist ranks third in the Southland allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harwin Francois averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Shumate is shooting 53.7% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Darius Lee is averaging 12.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

