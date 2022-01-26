Houston Baptist hosts New Orleans after Lee’s 25-point game

New Orleans Privateers (10-8, 3-0 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (6-10, 2-1 Southland) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Orleans Privateers (10-8, 3-0 Southland) at Houston Baptist Huskies (6-10, 2-1 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist takes on the New Orleans Privateers after Darius Lee scored 25 points in Houston Baptist’s 77-71 win over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Huskies are 4-2 in home games. Houston Baptist ranks fifth in the Southland with 14.1 assists per game led by Lee averaging 2.6.

The Privateers are 3-0 in Southland play. New Orleans averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Privateers won 81-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Derek St. Hilaire led the Privateers with 17 points, and Lee led the Huskies with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is averaging 14.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Huskies. Sam Hofman is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

Daniel Sackey is averaging seven points and 3.2 assists for the Privateers. St. Hilaire is averaging 15.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Privateers: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

