CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Houston Baptist faces Texas…

Houston Baptist faces Texas A&M-CC after Lee’s 25-point game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Houston Baptist Huskies (5-10, 1-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-4, 2-0 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist faces the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Darius Lee scored 25 points in Houston Baptist’s 68-65 win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Islanders are 8-0 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is second in the Southland scoring 78.7 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Huskies are 1-1 in Southland play. Houston Baptist ranks fifth in the Southland with 14.0 assists per game led by Jade Tse averaging 2.5.

The Islanders and Huskies face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Mushila is averaging 14.8 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Lee is shooting 57.4% and averaging 14.2 points for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up