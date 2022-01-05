ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » College Basketball » Horton scores 26 to…

Horton scores 26 to lead North Carolina A&T by Presbyterian

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 10:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Demetric Horton scored 26 points as North Carolina A&T defeated Presbyterian 65-57 on Wednesday night in a Big South Conference opener for both teams.

Horton hit 10 of 13 shots.

Marcus Watson had 16 points and 11 rebounds for North Carolina A&T (6-9). David Beatty added 10 points.

Winston Hill had 19 points for the Blue Hose (8-8). Trevon Reddish added 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

DoD CDO sees leadership shakeup as agency ‘doubling down’ on data goals

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up