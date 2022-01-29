CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Horton scores 23 to lead Albany past NJIT 64-53

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 11:55 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jamel Horton matched his career high with 23 points as Albany topped NJIT 64-53 on Saturday night.

Horton hit 9 of 12 shots.

Jarvis Doles had 12 points for Albany (9-11, 5-3 America East Conference). Matt Cerruti added six rebounds. Chuck Champion had six rebounds.

Miles Coleman had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders (8-11, 3-6), who have now lost six games in a row. Dylan O’Hearn added 11 points. James Lee had 6 points and 11 rebounds.

The Great Danes also defeated NJIT 71-56 on Jan. 15.

