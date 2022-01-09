Horston, No. 7 Tennessee women beat streaking Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Horston scored 20 points and had 11 rebounds to lead No. 7 Tennessee over Mississippi…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Horston scored 20 points and had 11 rebounds to lead No. 7 Tennessee over Mississippi 70-58 Sunday, snapping the Rebels’ 13-game winning streak.

The Lady Vols (15-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) built a 20-point lead early in the third quarter and Ole Miss (13-2, 1-1) could never pull back to within single digits.

Alexus Dye had 17 points and Tess Darby added 13 for Tennessee.

Shakira Austin led Ole Miss with 26 points and nine rebounds while Lashonda Monk scored 11. Austin was 8-of-10 shooting while the rest of the Ole Miss team was just 12 of 49.

She also made 10 of 12 free throws.

Tennessee took control with a 13-0 run in the second quarter capped by Darby’s 3-pointer, and led 39-21 at halftime. Austin scored 11 points in the third to help the Rebels close to within 11 points multiple times.

But Tennessee made 8 of 11 free throws in the quarter, when Dye scored eight. Horston then helped put the game out of reach with two baskets and a free throw early in the fourth. Ole Miss cut it to within 10 with just over minute left.

The Rebels had opened SEC play with a 74-56 win over Florida, their first win in a league opener since 2017. It followed a 16-day gap between games because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss came in riding its best streak since winning 25 games in a row in 1991. Austin and Monk didn’t get much scoring help and the Rebels made just 2 of 18 3-pointers (11.1%).

Tennessee has its best record to open a season since winning the first 15 games in 2017-18 and the best SEC start since 2014-15 (13-0). Has won 35 of the last 36 meetings.

UP NEXT

Tennessee visits Vanderbilt on Thursday night.

Ole Miss hosts Alabama on Thursday night.

