Horne lifts Tulsa over South Florida 76-45

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 10:34 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jeriah Horne had 23 points and Sam Griffin added 21 points as Tulsa snapped its seven-game losing streak, easily beating South Florida 76-45 on Saturday night.

Tulsa (7-12) picked up its first American Athletic Conference win of the season after seven losses.

Caleb Murphy had 13 points for the Bulls (6-13, 1-6 American Athletic Conference). Javon Greene added six rebounds.

