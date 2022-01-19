CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Horne leads Tulsa against…

Horne leads Tulsa against Cincinnati after 24-point game

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-9, 0-4 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (13-5, 3-2 AAC)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Jeriah Horne scored 24 points in Tulsa’s 66-64 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Bearcats are 10-2 on their home court. Cincinnati averages 67.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-4 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is 4-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Bearcats and Golden Hurricane face off Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Dejulius is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Horne is shooting 45.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Golden Hurricane. Sam Griffin is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

VA launches automation pilot to process veteran disability claims faster

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up