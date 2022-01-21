CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Horne, Arizona State Sun Devils take on the Stanford Cardinal

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 4:02 AM

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-9, 2-3 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (10-5, 3-3 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces Arizona State in a matchup of Pac-12 teams.

The Cardinal are 7-1 on their home court. Stanford is third in the Pac-12 shooting 34.9% from deep, led by Isa Silver shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Sun Devils have gone 2-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinal and Sun Devils face off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram Harrison is shooting 41.3% and averaging 11.9 points for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

DJ Horne is shooting 45.1% and averaging 13.2 points for the Sun Devils. Jay Heath is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 60.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

