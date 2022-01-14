Horne and the Arizona State Sun Devils host conference foe Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 3-2 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-8, 1-2 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 3-2 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-8, 1-2 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jabari Walker and the Colorado Buffaloes take on DJ Horne and the Arizona State Sun Devils in Pac-12 action.

The Sun Devils are 3-3 in home games. Arizona State allows 67.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Buffaloes are 3-2 in Pac-12 play. Colorado averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The Sun Devils and Buffaloes meet Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marreon Jackson is averaging 7.6 points and four assists for the Sun Devils. Horne is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Walker is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.4 points for the Buffaloes. Evan Battey is averaging eight points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 65 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

