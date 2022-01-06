Hoosiers hold No. 13 Buckeyes to 30% shooting in 67-51 win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana used stifling defense down the stretch…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana used stifling defense down the stretch to pull away for a 67-51 victory over No. 13 Ohio State on Thursday night.

Jackson-Davis made 11 of 17 from the field for the Hoosiers (11-3, 2-2 Big Ten), who went on a 13-0 run while holding Ohio State without a field goal for more than five minutes.

Malaki Branham led the Buckeyes (9-3, 3-1) with 13 points, and E.J. Liddell scored 11.

Ohio State was held to 30.8% shooting and committed 15 turnovers, including five in the last 6:41. The Hoosiers held a 41-33 rebounding edge.

Indiana shot 41% but made only 2 of 15 3-point attempts as it bounced back from a loss at Penn State on Sunday.

NO. 5 UCLA 96, LONG BEACH STATE 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jules Bernard scored 22 points, Johnny Juzang added 18 and UCLA returned from a 25-day absence caused by COVID-19 to rout Long Beach State.

The general public was barred from the hastily arranged game between two teams that already met this season. The Beach (4-8) were beaten 100-79 at Pauley Pavilion on Nov. 15.

Bernard’s points were one off his career high and his four 3-pointers tied his career best. But UCLA’s return wasn’t without cost. Second-leading scorer Jaime Jaquez Jr. sprained his right ankle with 1:56 remaining in the first half.

Jadon Jones scored a career-high 27 points for the Beach (4-8) and was their only player in double figures.

