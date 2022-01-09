Holy Cross, Lehigh meet in conference play

Holy Cross (3-12, 1-2) vs. Lehigh (4-11, 2-1) Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League…

Holy Cross (3-12, 1-2) vs. Lehigh (4-11, 2-1)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes meet as Holy Cross squares off against Lehigh. Holy Cross beat Lafayette by five at home in its last outing. Lehigh lost 77-55 on the road to Army in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Crusaders have been led by Gerrale Gates and Kyrell Luc. Gates is averaging 12.3 points and seven rebounds while Luc is putting up 11.8 points per game. The Mountain Hawks have been led by Evan Taylor and Jeameril Wilson. Taylor has averaged 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds while J. Wilson has put up 11.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

PATRIOT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Crusaders have scored 73 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 59.7 per game they put up in non-conference play.EFFECTIVE EVAN: Taylor has connected on 34.5 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Holy Cross is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 70.

COLD SPELL: Holy Cross has lost its last seven road games, scoring 62.6 points, while allowing 76.1 per game.

TIGHTENING UP: Lehigh’s offense has turned the ball over 15.3 times per game this season, but is averaging 10.7 turnovers over its last three games.

