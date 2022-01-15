CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Holmes scores 18, Elvis 16 in Dayton’s win over Duquesne

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:03 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — DaRon Holmes scored 18 points to lead Dayton to a 72-52 win over Duquesne on Saturday.

Kobe Elvis added 16 for the Flyers (11-6, 3-1 Atlantic 10).

Tre Williams, Primo Spears and Leon Ayers III scored 12 points apiece for Duquesne (6-9, 1-2) with Kevin Easley adding 10.

