Holmes II leads Dayton past Fordham 68-61

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 9:36 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DaRon Holmes II scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Malachi Smith scored 13 to lead Dayton to a 68-61 win over Fordham on Tuesday night.

Toumani Camara added 11 points for Dayton (13-7, 5-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Darius Quisenberry scored 17 points for the Rams (9-9, 2-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Josh Colon-Navarro scored 15 and Kyle Rose 11

