Hollins lifts UTEP over FAU 70-68 at buzzer

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 11:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Alfred Hollins tip-in as time expired lifted UTEP to a 70-68 win over Florida Atlantic on Thursday night.

Souley Boum had 28 points to lead the Miners.

Jamal Bieniemy had 16 points for UTEP (12-8, 5-3 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight win. Tydus Verhoeven added 12 points.

Vladislav Goldin had 19 points for the Owls (11-9, 4-3). Alijah Martin added 16 points and nine rebounds. Michael Forrest had 12 points and six assists.

