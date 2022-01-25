CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Holland scores 22 to…

Holland scores 22 to carry Fresno St. over New Mexico 65-60

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 11:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Anthony Holland scored a career-high 22 points and Orlando Brown scored 11 and Fresno State beat New Mexico 65-60 on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Hill scored 10 and Robert Vaihola grabbed 10 rebounds for Fresno State (14-5, 4-2 Mountain West Conference).

Jaelen House had 19 points for the Lobos (7-13, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven games.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 15 points and Jay Allen-Tovar scored 10 with seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

OPM, Commerce to hold DEIA roundtable on equitable hiring

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up