Holden, Towson Tigers square off against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (14-7, 5-3 CAA) at Towson Tigers (15-6, 6-2 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dylan Painter and the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens take on Cameron Holden and the Towson Tigers in CAA play.

The Tigers have gone 7-2 in home games. Towson scores 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 5-3 in CAA play. Delaware scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Tigers won 69-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Holden led the Tigers with 19 points, and Andrew Carr led the Fightin’ Blue Hens with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Gibson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Holden is averaging 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games for Towson.

Ryan Allen averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Painter is averaging 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.