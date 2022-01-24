CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Holden, Timberlake lift Towson over Delaware 69-62

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 9:28 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Cam Holden had 19 points and Nicolas Timberlake added 18 points as Towson beat Delaware 69-62 on Monday night.

Charles Thompson chipped in 15 points with nine rebounds for Towson (15-6, 6-2 Colonial Athletic Conference). Holden also had seven rebounds and six steals.

Andrew Carr had 13 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (14-7, 5-3). Ebby Asamoah added 12 points and six rebounds and Dylan Painter had 11 points.

___

___

