Holden scores 20 to lead Wright St. past IUPUI 72-58

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 4:38 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 20 points as Wright State beat IUPUI 72-58 on Saturday.

Trey Calvin had 16 points for Wright State (8-7, 5-1 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight victory. Grant Basile added 13 points and nine rebounds. Tim Finke had 11 points.

Azariah Seay had 16 points for the Jaguars (1-11, 0-3), whose losing streak reached six games. Bakari LaStrap added 11 points. Boston Stanton III had 10 points.

