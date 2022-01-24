CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Holden leads Wright State against Northern Kentucky after 38-point game

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 1:42 AM

Wright State Raiders (11-8, 8-2 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (8-9, 4-4 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after Tanner Holden scored 38 points in Wright State’s 97-81 victory over the UIC Flames.

The Norse are 5-3 in home games. Northern Kentucky is fifth in the Horizon with 13.7 assists per game led by Sam Vinson averaging 3.5.

The Raiders have gone 8-2 against Horizon opponents. Wright State ranks second in the Horizon with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Basile averaging 6.4.

The Norse and Raiders meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick is averaging 13.9 points for the Norse. Trevon Faulkner is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Holden is averaging 20.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Raiders. Basile is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

