Hohn scores 13 to carry UC Irvine past Cal Poly 72-48

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 12:04 AM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Justin Hohn had 13 points as UC Irvine easily defeated Cal Poly 72-48 on Saturday night.

Collin Welp had 10 points for UC Irvine (8-7, 3-3 Big West Conference).

Cal Poly totaled 19 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Trevon Taylor had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs (5-13, 2-5). Julien Franklin added 11 points.

