Hofstra hosts Drexel following Estrada’s 30-point performance

Drexel Dragons (6-6, 2-1 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (9-7, 2-2 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drexel Dragons (6-6, 2-1 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (9-7, 2-2 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Drexel Dragons after Aaron Estrada scored 30 points in Hofstra’s 82-77 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Pride have gone 6-0 at home. Hofstra leads the CAA with 16.1 assists per game led by Estrada averaging 4.8.

The Dragons have gone 2-1 against CAA opponents. Drexel is fifth in the CAA shooting 34.3% from deep. James Butler leads the Dragons shooting 55.6% from 3-point range.

The Pride and Dragons match up Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Estrada is averaging 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Pride. Jalen Ray is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Camren Wynter is averaging 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Dragons. Melik Martin is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.