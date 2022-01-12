High Point visits South Carolina Upstate after Gainey’s 20-point game

High Point Panthers (6-8) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-10, 1-1 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

High Point Panthers (6-8) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-10, 1-1 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina Upstate -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate faces the High Point Panthers after Jordan Gainey scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 82-72 win over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Spartans have gone 2-4 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is seventh in the Big South scoring 69.4 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Panthers are 1-4 in road games. High Point is fifth in the Big South with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Austin averaging 5.1.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Mozone is averaging 14.1 points for the Spartans. Gainey is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

John-Michael Wright is averaging 19.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Panthers. Austin is averaging 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

